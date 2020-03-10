Angels' Hector Yan: Optioned to High-A
Yan was optioned to High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday.
Yan got to spend some time in big-league camp this spring but was never under consideration for a roster spot. He's yet to pitch above Low-A, but looked there in 20 starts and six relief appearances for Burlington, posting a 3.39 ERA and a 32.3 percent strikeout rate. He'll have to improve upon his 11.3 percent walk rate as he climbs the ladder, however.
