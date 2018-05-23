Angels' Ian Kinsler: Sticks in leadoff spot
Kinsler led off and went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss to Toronto.
Kinsler returned to the top of the order in a lineup that lacked a couple starters Sunday, but he stuck atop the lineup even with a lineup full of regulars Tuesday. The veteran is still struggling to the tune of a .197/.275/.288 slash line, but he can be a solid source of runs and steals if he can maintain his status as the Halos' leadoff hitter going forward.
