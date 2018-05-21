Kinsler went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Kinsler returned to the leadoff spot for the first time since being demoted in the order May 9. The veteran responded with his fifth steal of the season, and second in as many days. The 36-year-old is still struggling to the tune of a .202/.283/.295 slash line this season, and Sunday's lineup promotion likely had more to do with Zack Cozart being needed in the heart of the order with a couple regulars out of the lineup. There is some hope for Kinsler's batting average based on his career-worst .211 BABIP, but he will likely have to work out his issues lower in the order.