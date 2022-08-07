Barria (1-2) allowed two earned runs over 4.2 innings and took the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He gave up three hits, struck out three batters and walked four.

Barria started Saturday for the first time all season, and although he was fairly effective, he did not make it out of the fifth inning. It remains to be seen if he will start next time through the rotation or if he will resume pitching in a relief role. Through 21 appearances, Barria has a 2.65 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB across 57.2 innings.