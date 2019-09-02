The Angels recalled Jewell from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

The right-hander was one of three relievers the Angels brought on the active roster for the final few weeks of the season. Jewell has spent the majority of the 2019 campaign at Triple-A, posting a 5.26 ERA and 41:17 K:BB in 37.2 frames.

