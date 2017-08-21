Angels' JC Ramirez: Placed on 10-day disabled list
Ramirez (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday night, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez has been progressing from his forearm injury but will miss at least his next scheduled start. At this point, it doesn't appear that Ramirez will miss more than the requisite 10 days, but forearm injuries are always scary for pitchers. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, so more should be known once those results come in.
