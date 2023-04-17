Double-A Rocket City placed Jackson on its temporary inactive list last Tuesday.
Jackson was deactivated after he went 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts through his first three games at Rocket City, so it's possible he was sent to the Angels' extended spring training facility in Arizona to address his swing mechanics. The 23-year-old has mainly served as a middle infielder during his minor-league career, but he played exclusively at third base and in center field at Double-A this season before being deactivated.
More News
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Returns from injured list•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Lands on injured list•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Returning to action in AFL•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Out with quad strain•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Heading to big-league camp•