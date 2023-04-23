Jackson has gone 1-for-7 with a double, a walk and two RBI in two games since Double-A Rocket City reinstated him from the temporary inactive list Tuesday.
Jackson was out of commission for about two weeks while he was on the inactive list, but the missed time shouldn't hinder his development in any significant way.
