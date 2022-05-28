Jackson (oblique) was activated from the minor-league injured list Thursday.
Jackson missed over six weeks while dealing with an oblique strain, and he's played in only four contests so far this season. Since returning from the injury, the 22-year-old has gone 0-for-4 with two walks, three strikeouts, two runs and a stolen base across two games.
