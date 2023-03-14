Jackson was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Angels on Tuesday.
Jackson spent all of last season with Double-A Rocket City, slashing .215/.308/.404 with 44 RBI across 351 plate appearances. The 22-year-old infield prospect will most likely return to Double-A to begin 2023.
More News
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Returns from injured list•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Lands on injured list•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Returning to action in AFL•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Out with quad strain•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Heading to big-league camp•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Added to pool•