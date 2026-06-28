Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Sent to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Jackson to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

The 26-year-old opened the campaign as a lineup regular since Jackson Holliday began the season on the injured list, and Jackson took advantage of those early opportunities with six homers and an .800 OPS in his first 28 games. He received more sporadic playing time of late and has a .244/.261/.333 slash line in his past 19 contests, so the Orioles will send him down to make room on the roster for the activation of Dylan Beavers (oblique).