Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Notches second steal

Jackson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Jackson has been filling in at second base in the absence of Jackson Holliday (groin) over the last two games. The theft was Jackson's first since April 19 versus the Guardians. The utility man has done fairly well when called upon, batting .255 with a .682 OPS, seven home runs, 32 RBI, 22 runs scored, two steals and eight doubles over 195 plate appearances this season. Jackson could shift over to third base if Blaze Alexander (knee contusion) misses any time after exiting Monday's game early.