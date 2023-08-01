The Mets acquired Jackson from the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for Dominic Leone, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

It's a pretty nice return for a rental reliever, as Jackson was a second-round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft and had posted a .768 OPS with 15 homers and 21 steals through 82 games this season at Double-A Rocket City. The 23-year-old infielder will presumably join up with the Double-A affiliate of the Mets in Binghamton.