Jackson was placed on Double-A Rocket City's 7-day injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified injury, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Jackson appeared in two games for Rocket City to open the season but has now been sidelined for 10 days due to the injury. The Angels haven't said when he's expected to return.
