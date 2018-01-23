Lamb signed a minor-league deal with the Angels, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The 27-year-old lefty spent 2017 suspended for 50 games (drug of abuse) and then finished the campaign logging 13 starts for the Angels' Triple-A affiliate. He notched an unimpressive 5.37 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 48:26 K:BB in 70.1 innings, and can be left alone for now in most fantasy formats. Look for him to spend most, if not all of 2018 back at Triple-A.