Lamb was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder and elbow inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lamb appeared to have sustained the injury during Tuesday's start in Boston, during which he allowed five runs (three earned) across 1.2 innings. The Angels have yet to announce the severity of his injury, but more should be known regarding his status in the coming days. He will be eligible to return from the DL on July 7.