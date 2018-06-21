Lamb will start Thursday against the Blue Jays, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Lamb was originally scheduled to start Friday before Thursday's starter, Tyler Skaggs, was scratched just hours before first pitch with hamstring tightness. Thanks to an off day Wednesday, Lamb will be on regular rest. The 27-year-old allowed two runs across five innings while striking out five in his first start of the season.

