Angels' John Lamb: Surprise starter Thursday
Lamb will start Thursday against the Blue Jays, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Lamb was originally scheduled to start Friday before Thursday's starter, Tyler Skaggs, was scratched just hours before first pitch with hamstring tightness. Thanks to an off day Wednesday, Lamb will be on regular rest. The 27-year-old allowed two runs across five innings while striking out five in his first start of the season.
More News
-
Angels' John Lamb: Tosses five strong innings in season debut•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Called up and starting Saturday•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Slated for Saturday's start•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Minors deal with Angels•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Hit with 50-game suspension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...