Lamb allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four across 3.1 innings Thursday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Lamb was hit hard in his short outing, allowing a home run and three doubles despite facing only 17 batters. He has allowed 1.7 HR/9 across 124.2 career innings, pushing his ERA to an unsightly 6.06 mark. That track record limits his relevance to exceptionally deep leagues.