Lamb (0-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks across just 1.2 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Lamb allowed a solo home run in the first inning and was chased from the game in the second after conceding four more runs on four hits, two walks and an error. The lefty pitched well in his first start of the season earlier this month, but he's since allowed six earned runs over five total innings across his last two outings, lifting his ERA to an inflated 7.20. Lamb is currently scheduled to take the ball Sunday against the Orioles, but he'll need to deliver a much improved product if he's to keep his spot in the rotation for the time being.