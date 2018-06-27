Angels' John Lamb: Can't escape second inning in loss
Lamb (0-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks across just 1.2 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Lamb allowed a solo home run in the first inning and was chased from the game in the second after conceding four more runs on four hits, two walks and an error. The lefty pitched well in his first start of the season earlier this month, but he's since allowed six earned runs over five total innings across his last two outings, lifting his ERA to an inflated 7.20. Lamb is currently scheduled to take the ball Sunday against the Orioles, but he'll need to deliver a much improved product if he's to keep his spot in the rotation for the time being.
More News
-
Angels' John Lamb: Lasts only 3.1 innings•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Surprise starter Thursday•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Tosses five strong innings in season debut•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Called up and starting Saturday•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Slated for Saturday's start•
-
Angels' John Lamb: Minors deal with Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...