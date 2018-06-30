Angels' John Lamb: Heading for Tommy John surgery
Lamb (elbow) underwent an MRI on his left elbow that showed a torn ulnar collateral ligatment which will require Tommy John surgery.
Lamb landed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with left shoulder and elbow inflammation following Tuesday's start, but the MRI revealed a much grimmer diagnosis. The 27-year-old is now slated to undergo Tommy John surgery which will cost him the rest of the 2018 season and at least half of 2019.
