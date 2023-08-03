Adams went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and also struggled defensively in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.

Adams saw his first action as a major-leaguer, starting in center field and batting ninth against Atlanta. In addition to fanning twice in four plate appearances, the 23-year-old also made two ill-advised throws that allowed a runner to take an extra base and misplayed a line drive off the bat of Michael Harris II that was ruled a double. Adams has a reputation as a good defender, so he'll almost certainly be better in that regard, though he's struggled with making contact throughout his minor-league tenure and may have a hard time overcoming that challenge while up in the majors.