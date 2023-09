The Angels recalled Adams from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Adams was just optioned to the minors Thursday, but the Angels need him again after losing Mickey Moniak (back) to the 10-day injured list. Adams has gone 5-for-32 (.156) through his first 15 major-league games this season, but the 23-year-old stands to receive regular starts down the stretch in the Halos' outfield.