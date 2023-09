Adams will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

He'll pick up a fourth consecutive start after going 1-for-11 with a run scored in the previous three contests. Despite the recent increase in playing time, Adams could soon be at risk of moving into a bench role if Mickey Moniak (back) is cleared to return to the lineup during this weekend's series versus the Tigers.