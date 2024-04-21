Soriano (0-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings against Cincinnati.

Soriano was excellent Sunday, setting a career-high in strikeouts over six scoreless. He's been a solid option for the Angels since moving out of the bullpen, having allowed one run and four hits with 13 strikeouts in his past two appearances (11.0 innings). However, he's had difficulties with control, walking eight batters in that stretch. Soriano's next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Twins.