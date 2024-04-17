Soriano came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Rays, allowing one run on one hit and five walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Making his second start of the season, Soriano threw just 48 of 90 pitches for strikes, but he generated 28 called or swinging strikes and the only hit against him was a fourth-inning single. The right-hander was in line to collect his first win of the season, but Carlos Estevez blew the save in the ninth. Soriano has a 12:5 K:BB through nine innings since moving into the rotation, and with Chase Silseth (elbow) not expected back until early May, he'll get at least a couple more turns. Soriano lines up to make his next start this coming weekend in Cincinnati.