Soriano (2-5) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings.

Soriano cruised through the first two frames before failing to retire three of the first five batters he faced in the third, eventually leading to four runs coming across for Cleveland. He would, however, surrender just one infield single over his final three innings of work while striking out five over that span. Soriano's eight strikeouts on the night marked a season high and he's now gone at least six innings in three of his last five starts. It also marked the first time in his last four starts that he didn't walk multiple batters.