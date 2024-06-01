Soriano allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Soriano left the game in line for the loss, but Jo Adell's grand slam off the bench spared the right-hander from a second straight defeat. Soriano has allowed four runs in five of his outings this year, including three of his last five starts. He's at a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB over 58.1 innings across 12 appearances (10 starts) on the season. The 25-year-old is projected to make his next start at home versus the Padres.