Soriano (3-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out one over six innings to earn the win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Soriano has gone at least six innings in each of his last four starts, giving up a total of 11 runs (10 earned) over 25.2 innings in that span. While the one strikeout match his season low, Soriano also kept the ball in the yard for his second straight start. The 25-year-old is at a 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB over 64.1 innings in 13 appearances (11 starts) this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road at Arizona.