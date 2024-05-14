Soriano tossed 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision against St. Louis on Monday.

Soriano allowed just two baserunners through five frames before running into trouble in the sixth, when the Cardinals loaded the bases against him with one out. The right-hander was lifted at that point, and Adam Cimber was able to come to the rescue by inducing an inning-ending double play. As such, Soriano was credited with his second scoreless outing over his past three starts, though he lost an opportunity for a victory due to a late collapse by the Angels' bullpen. Soriano has shown flashes of excellence but has been inconsistent since moving into the rotation April 10 -- in seven starts since that date, he's given up one or zero earned runs on four occasions but has yielded exactly four earned runs in each of the other three starts.