Soriano (1-4) earned the win Friday against the Guardians, surrendering five hits and a walk while striking out three batters across six scoreless innings.

Friday was a much-needed bounce-back outing for Soriano, who gave up four runs in 1.2 innings during his previous start against Minnesota. He rarely found himself in trouble versus Cleveland aside from the fifth inning, when the Guardians had runners on second and third base with one out, but a well-timed groundout followed by a walk and a strikeout allowed Soriano to maintain his shutout. He'll carry a 3.77 ERA and 1.29 WHIP heading into his next projected start Wednesday in Pittsburgh.