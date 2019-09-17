Suarez will follow opener Noe Ramirez against the Yankees on Tuesday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Following an opener means Suarez will avoid the toughest part of the lineup the first time through. He also won't have to record five innings to be eligible for a win. Even with that help, though, he could be in for a rough evening against a tough lineup, as his 6.94 ERA on the season isn't exactly encouraging.