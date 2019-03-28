Angels' Justin Upton: Moves to IL

The Angels placed Upton (toe) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Upton's move to the IL was telegraphed earlier in the week when it was reported that he was dealing with turf toe in his left foot. Though he's technically eligible to return from the IL as soon as April 4, Upton's absence will likely extend beyond that, as he has yet to resume baseball activities since being shut down with the injury last weekend.