Cowart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Cowart had started at either third or second base in each of the past five games, going 3-for-17 with three doubles during that stretch. Though he'll be out of the lineup for the series finale, Cowart could still see work as a pinch hitter or make his first MLB appearance as a pitcher.