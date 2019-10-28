Play

Cowart elected free agency rather than accepting an assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Cowart appeared in just nine games at the big-league level in 2019, spending most of the season in the minors working on becoming a two-way player. There's little evidence that the pitching side of things is working, however, as he recorded a 10.19 ERA and a 16:15 K:BB in 17.2 innings in the upper minors.

