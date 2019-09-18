Cowart has been added to the Angels' roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Though the callup and a corresponding roster move have yet to be officially announced, Cowart is listed on the lineup card as a position player for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Cowart last played in the majors in 2018, when he hit .134 in 112 at-bats with the Angels. He has been experimenting with transitioning to a two-way player in the minors in 2019, though the results have been less than promising as he posted a 10.19 ERA and 2.32 WHIP with a 16:15 K:BB in 17.2 innings.