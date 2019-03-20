Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Outrighted to Triple-A
Cowart cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Cowart remains more interesting for his status as a two-way project than for anything he's actually done on the field, as he's hit just .177/.241/.293 in 162 career games. He'll continue to work as a two-way player in the minors but has a ways to go before he's a weapon on either side of the ball.
