Cowart cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Cowart remains more interesting for his status as a two-way project than for anything he's actually done on the field, as he's hit just .177/.241/.293 in 162 career games. He'll continue to work as a two-way player in the minors but has a ways to go before he's a weapon on either side of the ball.

