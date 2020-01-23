Play

Cowart agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.

After working primarily as an infielder since being drafted by the Angels in 2010, Cowart dabbled as a two-way player in 2019, but his pitching results were nothing to write home about, as he compiled a 10.19 ERA and 2.32 WHIP across 17.2 innings between two minor-league stops. Expect the 27-year-old to turn his focus to a utility role in 2020 as he moves on to a new organization. Since he boasts 171 games' worth of MLB experience, Cowart should get an invite to the Yankees' big-league camp, but he'll most likely be headed to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when spring training concludes.

More News
Our Latest Stories