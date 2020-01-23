Yankees' Kaleb Cowart: Gets look from Yankees
Cowart agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
After working primarily as an infielder since being drafted by the Angels in 2010, Cowart dabbled as a two-way player in 2019, but his pitching results were nothing to write home about, as he compiled a 10.19 ERA and 2.32 WHIP across 17.2 innings between two minor-league stops. Expect the 27-year-old to turn his focus to a utility role in 2020 as he moves on to a new organization. Since he boasts 171 games' worth of MLB experience, Cowart should get an invite to the Yankees' big-league camp, but he'll most likely be headed to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when spring training concludes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Mock draft season is just beginning, but already Scott White is taking some lessons from it,...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...