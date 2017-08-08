Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Swipes second bag Monday
Cowart (groin) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to Baltimore.
Cowart came up lame with a minor groin injury in Sunday's tilt against the Athletics, but he wasn't forced to miss any time with the ailment. Monday's stolen base -- his second of the season -- is a positive sign that the 25-year-old is back at full strength. Cowart is slashing a healthy .333/.385/.556 with a home run and two steals in 12 games since taking over as the Halos' primary option at the keystone.
