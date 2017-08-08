Cowart (groin) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to Baltimore.

Cowart came up lame with a minor groin injury in Sunday's tilt against the Athletics, but he wasn't forced to miss any time with the ailment. Monday's stolen base -- his second of the season -- is a positive sign that the 25-year-old is back at full strength. Cowart is slashing a healthy .333/.385/.556 with a home run and two steals in 12 games since taking over as the Halos' primary option at the keystone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast