Rosenberg completed an inning in relief against Houston on Monday, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

The southpaw had his contract selected earlier in the day and was brought in to make his big-league debut with the Astros up by four runs in the eighth inning. Rosenberg struck out the first batter he faced before allowing the next three hitters to reach base on a walk and two singles. The outing wasn't entirely bad for the reliever, as he notched four swings-and-misses and struck out two. Rosenberg figures to be a back-of-bullpen arm while he remains up with the big club.