Garcia struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Astros.

Carlos Estevez had pitched both of the prior two days, giving up a run each time, so Angels manager Ron Washington turned to Garcia to wrap things up. The 37-year-old right-hander has never collected more than three saves in a season and his 5.06 ERA doesn't suggest he'll remain a reliable high-leverage option, but for now he seems to be the next man up when Estevez isn't available.