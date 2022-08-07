Sierra will start in center field in Sunday's game in Seattle.
After starting in left field in Saturday's 7-1 win in the second half of a doubleheader and going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, Sierra will slide over to center in the series finale. He could find a regular home at the position moving forward, as Mickey Moniak was diagnosed with a fractured left middle finger following the doubleheader and could be in danger of missing the rest of the season. The Angels claimed Steven Duggar off waivers from the Rangers on Sunday and could have him step in as a potential replacement for Moniak, but Sierra will get the first crack at the center-field job.
More News
-
Angels' Magneuris Sierra: Back in bench role•
-
Angels' Magneuris Sierra: Two steals in Tuesday's win•
-
Angels' Magneuris Sierra: Contract selected by Angels•
-
Angels' Magneuris Sierra: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Angels' Magneuris Sierra: Lands with Angels•
-
Marlins' Magneuris Sierra: Outrighted to Triple-A•