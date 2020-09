Thaiss is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He'll be on the bench for the third straight game, and Thaiss is expected to stick in a reserve role for the foreseeable future after the Angels brought back David Fletcher (ankle) from the injured list Saturday. Thaiss has appeared in eight games with the big club this season, going 3-for-21 with a home run.