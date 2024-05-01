The Angels transferred Stefanic (quadriceps) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
A quad strain has kept Stefanic on the injured list since the beginning of the season, and his move to the 60-day IL pushes his eligible return date back to May 27. He's been fielding grounders and taking batting practice and has recently resumed a running program, though it's unclear how far away he is from beginning a rehab assignment.
