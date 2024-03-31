Stefanic (quadriceps) has resumed light baseball activity at the Angels' training complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.

Stefanic landed on the injured list March 28 after feeling discomfort in his left quad during the Angels' first spring training game. He initially resumed running and baseball activity but suffered a setback in mid-March and subsequently underwent an MRI that revealed a quad strain. It's unclear how long Stefanic will be out of action, and there's no guarantee that he'll have a spot on the big-league roster once he's ready to return.