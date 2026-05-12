Athletics' Michael Stefanic: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics selected Stefanic's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old will get a look in the big leagues with the A's after signing as a non-roster invitee in December and failing to make the Opening Day roster. Stefanic's .250/.351/.355 slash line in 149 plate appearances at Triple-A this year is underwhelming, though he does have a 17:16 BB:K. He'll provide the club with some infield depth as Jacob Wilson (shoulder) heads to the injured list.
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