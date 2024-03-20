Watch Now:

Stefanic has been shut down from baseball activities after an MRI on his left quad came back worse than expected, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stefanic had an MRI after still feeling discomfort in the quad during a running drill and the test revealed the bad news. It's not clear how long this might set the infielder back, but a stint on the injured list to begin the season seems assured.

More News