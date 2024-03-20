Stefanic has been shut down from baseball activities after an MRI on his left quad came back worse than expected, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Stefanic had an MRI after still feeling discomfort in the quad during a running drill and the test revealed the bad news. It's not clear how long this might set the infielder back, but a stint on the injured list to begin the season seems assured.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Making progress, return date TBD•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Exits with quad strain•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Out of lineup•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Getting regular run in infield•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Back in big leagues•