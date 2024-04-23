Stefanic (quadriceps) has been taking ground balls and batting practice, and he is scheduled to resume running progression Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Stefanic landed on the injured list March 28 after straining his left quad in his first Cactus League contest in late February. The 28-year-old's progress toward a return was slowed by a setback mid-March, but he appears to be back on the road to recovery. Stefanic could feasibly be ready to resume game action by the end of April, though he will likely need a minor-league rehab assignment given that he logged only one plate appearance in spring training.