Stefanic (quadricep) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Monday, starting at second base and playing three innings while going 1-for-2 with an RBI.

On the mend from a left quad strain since late February, Stefanic has reached the final stage of his recovery program now that he's back playing in minor-league games. Since he's been out of commission for nearly two and a half months, Stefanic will presumably stick around in Arizona for a few more games before continuing his rehab at one of the Angels' higher-level affiliates. Once the Angels are confident that he's regained his timing at the plate and has put the quad injury in the rear-view mirror, Stefanic could return from the 60-day injured list around when he's first eligible in late May. He'll likely be ticketed for a utility role once he's reinstated, though Stefanic has a minor-league option remaining and could be sent to Triple-A Salt Lake if the Angels don't have room for him on the big-league roster.