Stefanic (quadricep) will take live batting practice and take part in running work Wednesday, but the Angels haven't provided a timeline for him to return to the Cactus League lineup, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stefanic seems to be making good progress in his recovery from the left quad strain that cut short his first Cactus League start back on Feb. 24, but he still looks to be at least a few days away from being ready to return to game action. If Stefanic is able to shake off the injury prior to Opening Day, he could remain in the mix for a backup infield role to begin the season.