Stefanic was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Stefanic got a modest look in his first taste of MLB action last season, logging 69 plate appearances over 25 games. However, he managed a meager .197/.279/.230 slash line, well off the .314/.422/.425 line he posted at the Triple-A level. Stefanic is an extreme contact hitter but offers little in the way of power or speed, so he doesn't figure to ever be an impactful fantasy asset. The Angels have multiple infielders returning from injury this season and also added Brandon Drury and Gio Urshela in the offseason, so Stefanic faces a difficult path back to the big leagues.
More News
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: On bench again•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Garners third straight start•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Called up Wednesday•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Returns to action Friday•
-
Angels' Michael Stefanic: Returns to minors•